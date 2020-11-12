Team India Arrives in Sydney for Lengthy Series in Australia

Team India left for Australia from UAE on late Wednesday night, a day after the IPL final.

Team India Coach Ravi Shastri with other members of support staff. | (Photo: Ravi Shastri/Twitter)

The Indian men's cricket team arrived here on Thursday for a lengthy series against Australia beginning 27 November.

Virat Kohli's men, in their customised PPE kits and masks, had departed from Dubai on Wednesday night after taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Along with the Indian contingent, the Australian players who were part of the IPL, including the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, have also reached the city.