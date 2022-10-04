Asia Cup T20 2022: IND-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming Details; When, Where to Watch

IND W vs UAE W Asia Cup T20 2022 cricket match timing and live streaming details.
(Photo: PTI)
The Asia Cup being held this year in 2022 is the eighth Asia cup match and today the Indian women will face the United Arab Emirates women, and considering the phenomenal rhythm of the Indian Women's team with the last two wins, we expect them to achieve the victory today as well.
India won the match against the Malaysia Women with 30 runs due to the DLS method in which the Indian batters showed absolute carnage in the first innings. Let's know the live streaming details- when and where to watch the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 IND-W against UAE-W.
India Women's Team: Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
United Arab Emirates Women's Team: Chaya Mughal(c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Theertha Satish(w), Esha Rohit Oza, Khushi Sharma, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Kavisha Egodage
When will the Asia Cup T20 2022 match between the India Women team and the United Arab Emirates Women be held?
The Asia Cup T20 2022 between India Women and the United Arab Emirates Women will be held on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.
Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India and the United Arab Emirates be played?
The IND-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.
At what time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India and the United Arab Emirates begin?
The Asia Cup T20 2022 match between IND-W vs UAE-W will begin at 1 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match?
India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match online?
You can watch India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
