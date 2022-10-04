Asia Cup T20 2022: IND-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming Details; When, Where to Watch

When will the Asia Cup T20 2022 match between the India Women team and the United Arab Emirates Women be held?

The Asia Cup T20 2022 between India Women and the United Arab Emirates Women will be held on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India and the United Arab Emirates be played?

The IND-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

At what time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India and the United Arab Emirates begin?

The Asia Cup T20 2022 match between IND-W vs UAE-W will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match?

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match online?

You can watch India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.