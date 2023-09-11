Asia Cup: 50-80% Chances of Rain Predicted for Monday's India-Pakistan Match

The 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan was called off on Sunday, only to be moved to the reserve day on Monday. The teams will be facing each other again in Colombo, to continue the battle that had to be paused due to an intervention by rain.

However, the weather reports don't provide much relief as the chances of precipitation in Colombo on Monday are still prevalent. As per AccuWeather, there are 50-80% chances of rain, which can prove very gruesome as the game might face disturbance again.