Asia Cup 2023: Rain Forces Reserve Day Into Action After India’s Promising Start

Naseem was holding one end tight with his accurate line and length, even though Gill took three more boundaries off Shaheen, who switched to round the wicket angle and sprayed it full in search of swing. Gill also had luck on his side, when an outside edge off Naseem went between two fielders at slips for a boundary.

Gill was a far different player from his struggles against the same bowling line-up last week, feasting on short balls from Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf to reach his fifty off just 37 balls. Sharma overcame his slowdown period by flicking and pulling off Naseem handsomely, before welcoming Rauf with his trademark pull to pile more pressure on Pakistan.

The introduction of spin didn’t give Pakistan the desired result as Sharma pulled Shadab Khan for back-to-back sixes, before cutting for four more to take 19 runs off the leg-spinner’s opening over. Sharma would reach his fifty in style in just 42 balls, smacking Shadab over deep mid-wicket for six, followed by another cut going for four.