Ind vs Pak Head-to-Head: India Keen on Avenging 2021 T20 World Cup Loss

Team India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 Group A match on Sunday.
(Photo: ICC/Altered by The Quint)
A blockbuster Sunday awaits cricket fans as arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 Group A encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on 28 August.
The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format – only the second time in the history of the tournament since its inception in 1984.
Fast forward to Sunday, India under captain Rohit Sharma will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan led by Babar Azam.
The Indians will be keen to exact revenge when they take on the field, having suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to their neighbours in the last year’s ICC T20 World Cup group match.
The political tension that exists between both nations has of late restricted viewers from witnessing one of the greatest rivalries in the sport. These days, India and Pakistan play each other only during multinational tournaments organised by ICC, and it still continues to be a high-octane affair.
Head-to-head History
India lead Pakistan 8-5 overall, having met each other on 14 occasions in the Asia Cup. One match between the two Asian sides ended with no result.
Among those 14, 13 have been ODIs while the remaining one game was played in the T20 format. Defending champions India have a 7-5 lead over their opponents in the ODIs and a 100 percent win record in T20Is.
In the only T20 match played between both countries in the Asia Cup, back in 2016, India emerged the eventual winners with a comfortable five-wicket victory.
Both the matches were held at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE, which will once again host the two adversaries this coming Sunday. However, these were 50-over games and India would know better than to assume that numbers alone do not guarantee a victory.
In fact, in the last contest between the two sides during last year’s T20 World Cup, India lost to Pakistan despite boasting a strong batting line-up filled with experienced cricketers.
Meanwhile, Pakistan also have had their fair share of supremacy in the tournament against the Indians. They won three out of four games during the 1995-2004 period.
Top Run-scorers and Wicket-takers
For India, Sachin Tendulkar (971 runs), Rohit Sharma (883 runs), and Virat Kohli (766 runs) have scored the most runs in Asia Cup history, while Shoaib Malik (907 runs), Umar Akmal (615 runs), and Inzamam-ul-Haq (591 runs) occupy the top three spots for Pakistan.
Against Pakistan, current skipper Rohit Sharma has garnered the most runs (367) in Asia Cup. On the other hand, veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, with 432 runs, has scored the maximum against India.
Among Indian bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja and Irfan Pathan, who have 20 wickets apiece have been the best so far in the tournament. Ravichandran Ashwin (18 wickets) and Sachin Tendulkar (17 wickets) follow them at second and third place, respectively.
For Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal leads the wicket-takers chart with 25 wickets while Abdul Qadir (17 wickets) and Wasim Akram (16 wickets) are the other two best bowlers.
Happy Hunting Ground
The Asia Cup has always been a happy hunting ground for India, who have won the title a record seven times (1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018). Pakistan, on the other hand, have been crowned champions twice (2000, 2012).
However, India and Pakistan have both suffered a setback ahead of their 2022 Asia Cup clash as their premier bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi respectively – will not be seen in action.
India's Bumrah has been ruled out due to a back injury while Pakistan pacer Afridi has been advised rest by the medical team following an injury to his right knee.
Apart from India and Pakistan, Group A also has top-ranked qualifier Hong Kong, while Group B comprises of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Top two sides from each group will then qualify for the Super 4 stage which will commence on 3 September.
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Rivalry: A Timeline
13 Apr 1984, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (ODI): India won by 54 runs.
31 Oct 1988, Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka (ODI): India won by four wickets.
7 Apr 1995, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (ODI): Pakistan won by 97 runs.
20 Jul 1997, SSCG, Colombo (ODI): No Result.
3 Jun 2000, Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka (ODI): Pakistan won by 44 runs.
25 Jul 2004, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (ODI): Pakistan won by 59 runs.
26 Jun 2008, Karachi National Stadium, Karachi (ODI): India won by six wickets.
2 Jul 2008, Karachi National Stadium, Karachi (ODI): Pakistan won by eight wickets.
19 Jun 2010, Rangiri International Stadium, Dambulla (ODI): India won by three wickets.
18 Mar 2012, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur (ODI): India won by six wickets.
2 Mar 2014, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur (ODI): Pakistan won by one wicket.
27 Feb 2016, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur (T20I): India won by five wickets.
19 Sep 2018, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai (ODI): India won by eight wickets.
23 Sep 2018, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai (ODI): India won by nine wickets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)