Five Controversial Moments From India-Pakistan Men's Cricket Encounters

A look at some of the big heated moments from India-Pakistan matches.
(This story was first published on 15 June 2019 and is being republished from The Quint's archives ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter on 24 October 2021.)
Whenever India play Pakistan in a cricket match, there's bound to be some drama as players are high on adrenaline, not willing to let their foot down to outplay the opposition.
Whether it comes to skills or verbal exchanges, players of both the teams leave no stone unturned to emerge victorious. With all the hype and buzz around what is touted to be the "mother of all clashes", players often indulge in verbal exchanges and altercations which, despite looking ugly, make the game even more exciting.
Here is a look at the some of the big controversial moments which took place in the past during the high-octane India-Pakistan clashes:
During the 1992 World Cup match at Sydney in Australia, Pakistan's Javed Miandad was getting agitated by Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More's excessive appealing.
More's over-enthusiastic appeal for a leg-side catch of Miandad during the match brought out one of the most hilarious reactions from the Pakistan batsman. A frustrated Miandad jumped up and down to mimic More, leaving everyone in splits.
In the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Pakistan were in a formidable position during their chase of 287, with Amir Sohail keeping the scorers busy.
However, it was the Indian medium pacer who had the last laugh as he clean bowled Sohail the very next ball.Prasad, who was generally quite clam and composed, didn't hold back and gave a send-off to Sohail.
During the third ODI of Pakistan's tour of India in 2007, India opener Gautam Gambhir got involved in a nasty verbal altercation with Shahid Afridi at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.
Following the collision, pleasantries (in Hindi and Punjabi) were exchanged between the duo and eventually the umpires had to intervene to calm down both the players.
Another incident involving Gambhir occurred in the fourth game of the 2010 Asia Cup in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. The left-hander missed a nudge around the corner off Saeed Ajmal and the ball was pouched by wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, who thought he had his man. He made an overzealous appeal for a catch which was eventually turned down by the umpire.
Umpire Billy Bowden had to intervene to separate them and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was Gambhir's batting partner at that moment, quickly pulled the Delhi lad away to defuse the tension.
In the same match where Gambhir and Kamran Akmal were involved in a verbal spat, a showdown also took place between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh in the dying moments of the game.
India, chasing 267, needed seven runs of the last over. The atmosphere was tense as India didn't have any proper batsman at the crease. Akhtar, who bowled the penultimate over, was trying to ensure that Harbhajan didn't take India home.
However, it was Harbhajan who had the last laugh as he smacked Mohammad Amir for a maximum in the next over. He was seen roaring like a tiger which didn't impress Akhtar, who was stationed at the fine-leg boundary.
(With inputs from IANS)
