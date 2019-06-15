Five Controversial Moments From India-Pakistan Men's Cricket Encounters

Whenever India play Pakistan in a cricket match, there's bound to be some drama as players are high on adrenaline, not willing to let their foot down to outplay the opposition.

Whether it comes to skills or verbal exchanges, players of both the teams leave no stone unturned to emerge victorious. With all the hype and buzz around what is touted to be the "mother of all clashes", players often indulge in verbal exchanges and altercations which, despite looking ugly, make the game even more exciting.