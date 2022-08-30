Asia Cup: Focus on Batters as India Gear Up to Steamroll Minnows Hong Kong

After a hard-earned victory over Pakistan in their opening game, India will be eager to continue their winning streak when they face minnows Hong Kong in their second and final Group A encounter of Asia Cup on Wednesday.

The match against Hong Kong, which mostly comprises of Pakistan and Indian expats, will offer the Indian batters barring Hardik Pandya a great chance to hone their skills.

The Indian all-rounder was arguably India’s top-performer, helping them record win in the last-over thriller against their neighbours.

Hence, the focus will be on the batters when India face Hong Kong, most importantly on KL Rahul. The opener recently returned to the side after sitting out for almost six months due to injuries and Covid-19 related issues.