Asia Cup 2022: Former Cricketers Disappointed With Rishabh Pant’s Shot Selection

Shastri Wants Pant To Learn From Kohli, Sharma

Shastri, who as head coach of India had drilled the importance of appropriate shot selection in Pant, pointed out how Pant hadn't learnt from the type of shots played by Rohit, Rahul and Kohli.



"Particularly after what he saw Rohit, Rahul and others were doing. Where were the runs coming? It was down the ground and in the V. It was a beautiful pitch, hats off to the groundsmen, the ball was skidding onto the bat. That's his strength, he can smack it. No boundary is big for Rishabh Pant if he connects it, but that's his area. Absolutely, right (on criticism over shot selection)."