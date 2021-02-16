Batsman Ashwin’s Experience Pays Off As He ‘Ambushes’ England

Over the last couple of months, Ashwin has rediscovered himself as a batsman to return to the league of Test all-rounders after over three years without even a half-century saw him slipping into the bracket of tail-enders and being pushed down the batting order.

The 34-year-old, who has continued taking wickets in a heap, had scored four centuries and 11 half-centuries in the first six years of his Test career. But after the tour of Sri Lanka in August, 2017, his batting had dipped even though his teammate Ravindra Jadeja improved his batting in Test cricket to justify claims of being the team's sole all-rounder.

But the last two months have shown Ashwin has revived his ability to bat in every mode.

"Till I was there for two years with the team (as administrative manager between 2017 and 2019), his batting really went down. He was a shadow. Since Sydney it has picked up. He is simply getting his batting act back," Sunil Subramanian, who has also coached Ashwin between the age of 19 and 27, told IANS.