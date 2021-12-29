Ashes: Geoffrey Boycott Calls for Joe Root to Step Down as Captain

"Nobody would want to give up the captaincy, but it is not about Joe -- it is about getting guys to perform better. At the end of this series the question should be asked: would England benefit from a change of captain? That's not me trying to be hurtful to Joe or just being controversial. We all love Joe," wrote Boycott in his column for The Telegraph.



"It is impossible not to like him, but before the squad left the UK, Joe said players and captains are defined by Ashes series, particularly in Australia. So far this series we have been dreadful and if Joe believes what he has been saying then it is time for someone else to be given the opportunity to try and galvanise the players," added Boycott, who played 108 Tests for England.



Boycott slammed Root's captaincy, saying that he lacks the authority and skills to lead the Test side. Under Root, England have lost nine Tests this year and unable to win an Ashes series.



"Now Australia are 3-0 up and the Ashes have gone, will Root please stop saying Australia are not much better than us? I don't mind him living in cuckoo land but stop trying to kid us. If he really believes what he says then maybe it is time he gave up the captaincy of the England cricket team.



"The facts are staring us all in the face, except Joe doesn't want to see it. England can't bat. Our bowling is ordinary. The catching, particularly by the wicketkeeper Buttler, has been poor. Joe's captaincy lacks imagination. His team selection and decision making has been staggeringly off the mark."



The 81-year-old signed off by saying that he is fed up with Root's words after losing three straight matches in the Ashes.