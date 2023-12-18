Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, B Sai Sudarshan Star in India’s 8 Wicket Win Over SA

In reply, Sudarshan was impressive on debut, making 55 not out off 41 balls, while Shreyas Iyer made 52 as India closed the chase with 200 balls to spare. The visitors’ now have a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

On a pitch which hosted the third T20I between the two teams a couple of days ago, Arshdeep began his show by having Reeza Hendricks chop on to his stumps for an eight-ball duck and followed it up by trapping Rassie van der Dussen lbw with a nip-backer.

Aiden Markam added 39 for the third wicket with Tony de Zorzi, who was at ease in facing short and fuller balls, and dispatching them to the boundaries as compared to his skipper, who got off the mark on the 13th ball he faced.

But de Zorzi was undone by playing one too many against the short balls and gave a top-edge to KL Rahul off Arshdeep, who ended the power-play by getting one to nip back in and disturb Heinrich Klaasen’s leg-stump bail.

Avesh then took over to have Markram chop on to his stumps and trap Wiaan Mulder lbw with a nipping away delivery. He continued to strike as David Miller fished outside the off-stump and gave a simple catch behind to Rahul, followed by Keshav Maharaj chipping straight to short cover.