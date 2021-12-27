Apart From Rohit & Rahul, Who Are India's Top Options as Openers for ODIs?

A veteran batter, Shikhar Dhawan has not been in the kind of form he would have liked, and has been finding it difficult to stay in for a solid knock.

Dhawan, who was the Indian captain for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka earlier in the summer, has failed to get a score above 20 in his last five games in domestic cricket. Before that, the southpaw played the IPL and had finished fourth among the top run getters in the season.

However, that form has deserted him in recent months and the South Africa series, if selected, might be one of the last chances for the senior pro to make his case for staying in the Indian set up.

Dhawan’s abilities are well documented and on song he can be one of the more dangerous batters in the Indian set up. But given the fact that he will be 38 by the time the 2023 World Cup comes around, the southpaw could be looking at a tougher task on hand than the rest.