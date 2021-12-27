India vs SA: Day 2 of First Test Called Off Without a Ball Being Bowled

The umpires had scheduled several pitch inspections, but rain and wet outfield meant that none of them could be carried out. Due to the loss of overs on day two, 98 overs are scheduled for the remaining days of the match, which could be extended by half an hour in the final session.

"Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, the play has been called off for the day," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter.

"After unrelenting rain for the majority of the day, the second day of the 1st Betway Test has been called off without a single delivery bowled," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Twitter.