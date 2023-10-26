BCCI Appoints Amol Muzumdar as the New Head Coach of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Mumbai batting stalwart Amol Muzumdar has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Muzumdar will now step into the role which was vacated by his predecessor and fellow Mumbaikar Ramesh Powar nearly ten months ago, as part of a restructuring module and was transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Since then, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Nooshin Al Khadeer had served in the head coach role in interim capacities.

Nooshin was at the top job during Indian women's team during tour of Bangladesh in July, while Kanitkar led the team during the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year and their gold-medal winning campaign at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.