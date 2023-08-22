World Badminton Championships: Lakshya, Prannoy Make Winning Stars, Srikanth Out

The second game was a much more straightforward affair with Prannoy dominating the shuttler from Finland. The Indian star maintained a firm grip over the proceedings and pocketed the match in 43 minutes.

India's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen got off to a strong start and raced to an 11-3 lead over Georges Julien Paul early on. The Indian cruised through the match and sealed the affair in just 25 minutes.

This was Lakshya Sen’s second win over Georges Julien Paul. The Indian badminton player had defeated Paul at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as well.

In the women's singles, India's PV Sindhu got a bye in the first round.