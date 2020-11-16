Ahead of Australia Tour, Ishant Working with Paras Mhambrey at NCA

Ahead of India’s tour of Australia, the fitness of fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been a much-discussed topic with the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also saying that the senior pro would be ready in time for the Tests. India will be without captain Virat Kohli after the first Test at Adelaide after he was granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

According to a report in ANI, sources in the know of developments at the NCA said that Rahul Dravid has taken charge to ensure that Ishant works closely with Paras Mhambrey -- the head coach of the U-19 national team and also a pace bowler during his playing days. "As NCA head, Dravid has informed the board that Ishant is working with Mhambrey to be fit in time for the Test matches. Ishant will definitely have a big role to play and his presence will not just give India another strike bowler, but also his experience will bring a lot to the table in Kohli's absence," ANI quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had told India Today that Ishant would be ready a month ahead of the first Test. “Ishant's injury is not that serious. Rahul Dravid at the NCA is monitoring him they are working on his fitness. He will be back to bowling on 18 November which is not far and the Test matches begin from 17 December, which is a month away from that. "But BCCI has come out with this new rule that for a fast bowler, if he is going back to Test cricket after an injury, he has to play a four-day game and prove his fitness before playing a Test match. Ishant will get 2 four-day games in Australia before the Test series. He will travel with the team to Australia, we will sort out the logistics," Ganguly had said.