‘After Quitting Captaincy, What Encouragement Do You Want?': Gavaskar Asks Kohli

"Many people have my contact number, and there are many people who keep giving suggestions on TV, but I didn't receive a message from any of them. So, when a connection with any person is genuine enough, it comes out in such a manner, because there is a sense of security on both sides,” Kohli added.

Nearly 24 hours after this, Gavaskar decided to give a piece of his mind regarding the issue. A former Indian captain himself, Gavaskar also had a few questions for Kohli.

“What message does he [Kohli] want? Was it encouragement? After quitting captaincy, what encouragement do you want? Captaincy chapter is over, end,” Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.

“Now show your total focus on the cricketer role. As a captain, you would be worried about all players. When you are no longer the captain, you can concentrate on your speciality,” the 73-year-old said.