‘After Quitting Captaincy, What Encouragement Do You Want?': Gavaskar Asks Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar has offered a piece of his mind regarding Virat Kohli's shocking revelations during the press conference after India's loss to Pakistan on Sunday.
(Photo: IANS)
Indian cricketing legend, Sunil Gavaskar, had a few questions for India’s star batter Virat Kohli after the latter made a shocking revelation during a press conference post the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday.
Despite India’s five-wicket defeat to Pakistan, Kohli impressed, scoring a 44-ball 60. After the match, Kohli had revealed that MS Dhoni was the only player who texted him after deciding to relinquish Test captaincy of Team India.
“When I left Test captaincy, I received a text from only one person that I have played with earlier, and that is MS Dhoni," Kohli said in a media interaction after the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.
"Many people have my contact number, and there are many people who keep giving suggestions on TV, but I didn't receive a message from any of them. So, when a connection with any person is genuine enough, it comes out in such a manner, because there is a sense of security on both sides,” Kohli added.
Nearly 24 hours after this, Gavaskar decided to give a piece of his mind regarding the issue. A former Indian captain himself, Gavaskar also had a few questions for Kohli.
“What message does he [Kohli] want? Was it encouragement? After quitting captaincy, what encouragement do you want? Captaincy chapter is over, end,” Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.
“Now show your total focus on the cricketer role. As a captain, you would be worried about all players. When you are no longer the captain, you can concentrate on your speciality,” the 73-year-old said.
“Which former player is going on tv and talking – the one who played with him – we can understand who he is pointing to. Who is on TV and who isn’t we all know. But if Kohli is pointing towards that person, then you have to go ask him – why didn’t you send a (direct) message or whatever,” Gavaskar opined.
Gavaskar then shared an excerpt from his memory – about the time when he himself quit captaincy in 1985, while in Australia.
“I also quit captaincy. We all met, hugged each other, and celebrated winning the trophy. Apart from that what message do you want? I don’t know,” said Gavaskar.
