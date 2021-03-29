After Limited-Overs Success, Bhuvi Now Eyeing Test Comeback

Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose performance in the two white ball series, helped India edge out England said that he is gunning to play Test cricket as well.

"My preparations been done keeping in mind red-ball cricket. My aim is to play Test cricket. I want to be ready for it," said Bhuvneshwar, who picked six wickets in the ODI series and conceded just 4.65 runs an over, while speaking to the media.