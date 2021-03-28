After Big Start, England Pull India Back & Bowl Out Hosts For 329

A 91-ball 103-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set a solid base for India’s innings as the hosts have been bowled out for 329 in the ODI series-decider against England in Pune.
After once again winning the toss, stand-in England captain Jos Buttler elected to put India into bat first with the series level at 1-1 after the visitors won the second ODI at the same venue on Friday.
Dhawan and Rohit ensured the team got off to the right start, adding 65 in the first 10 overs with Dhawan taking on the role of the chief tormentor, completing his half century in the 13th over. He in fact smashed a four off the fourth ball of the 13th over bowled by Adil Rashid to reach his landmark, following the 98 he scored in the first ODI and the 4 in the previous match.
The partnership though was ended by Rashid two overs later as he castled Rohit Sharma on 37.
England consolidated on the breakthrough, sending back Shikhar Dhawan and also Virat Kohli in the 17th and 18th overs. The opener was caught and bowled by Rashid on 67 and Virat out on 7 off the 10th delivery he faced.
KL Rahul could not replicate the form he’s been in through the series, losing his wicket to Liam Livingstone on 7. At the fall of his wicket, India were 157/4 in 24.2 overs.
But that is when India’s next big partnership of the day started, with Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya collaborating for a 73-ball 99-run stand.
Pant in fact completed his second half-century of the series, hitting a six off Adil Rashid in the 31st over. By the time he got out to Sam Curran on the last ball of the 36th over, India’s score read 256/5.
In the end, India lost 4 wickets in the last 15 deliveries before being bowled out for 329, with 7 English bowlers picking at least one wicket.
Published: 28 Mar 2021,05:22 PM IST