After Big Start, England Pull India Back & Bowl Out Hosts For 329

Dhawan and Rohit ensured the team got off to the right start, adding 65 in the first 10 overs with Dhawan taking on the role of the chief tormentor, completing his half century in the 13th over. He in fact smashed a four off the fourth ball of the 13th over bowled by Adil Rashid to reach his landmark, following the 98 he scored in the first ODI and the 4 in the previous match.

The partnership though was ended by Rashid two overs later as he castled Rohit Sharma on 37.

England consolidated on the breakthrough, sending back Shikhar Dhawan and also Virat Kohli in the 17th and 18th overs. The opener was caught and bowled by Rashid on 67 and Virat out on 7 off the 10th delivery he faced.