Afghan Skipper Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record of Most T20I Wins

Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan broke MS Dhoni's record of most T20 International wins as captain after his team registered a 47-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final game of the three-match series. Dhoni held the record with 41 wins.

The win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium helped Afghanistan seal the series 3-0.

Afghanistan's innings was built on a 35-ball unbeaten 72 by Najibullah Zadran. They ended up making 183/7. Opener Usman Ghani contributed a 31-ball 39.