‘Feeling Good,’ Says a Beaming Kapil Dev in Video Post Angioplasty

A beaming Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning captain who underwent a successful angioplasty last week, posted a video on Thursday, saying he is "feeling very good", and yearned to meet his 1983 teammates whom he called "my family".

Kapil, 61, posted the video in an exclusive WhatsApp group of the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Wearing a full-sleeved purple T-shirt and black trousers, Kapil said: "My family 83. The weather is very pleasant and I am very eager to meet you all. I am feeling very good. Thanks to all for your wishes and concern. I am hoping that we all will meet pretty soon. I don't know when will the movie release but I will try to meet you all as early as possible."

"We have approached the end of the year and I am confident that we will have a great start to next year. Love you all," he added in the 29-second long video.