Kapil Dev Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty

The 61-year-old former cricketer suffered a heart attack recently. The Quint Former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev | (Photo: IANS) Cricket The 61-year-old former cricketer suffered a heart attack recently.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack on Friday, 23 October, has been discharged from Fortis hospital in Delhi. Former India international cricketer Chetan Sharma tweeted a picture of Kapil Dev: “ Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged,” tweeted Sharma.

On Friday, Kapil Dev posted a story on Instagram, saying: “Thank you, everyone, for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery,” the statement read.

The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi complained of chest pain on Thursday, 22 October, and was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute’s emergency department.