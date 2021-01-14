4th Test: Opener Will Pucovski Ruled Out of Test Series Decider

Harris has not played Test cricket since the Ashes in 2019 where he was called in midway through the series, replacing Cameron Bancroft and scored 58 runs in six innings.

"Harry's just a known (quantity) for us and a very good player. He's been working our backside off in our hub for a while now. He's had huge numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket and deserves the opportunity," said Paine.

"We're looking forward to him going out there and doing his stuff. He just goes about his business ... he adds a bit of humour and comedy to our team and is a really relaxed character. He's someone we certainly enjoy having in and around our group and someone we have full confidence in that when he gets in and gets a start tomorrow, he'll make the most of it," he added.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India winning the second in Melbourne.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.