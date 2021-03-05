4th Test: Ben Stokes Dismisses Rohit Sharma; India 5 Down

Rohit and Pujara started off Day 2 on a cautious note, keen to not let Anderson and Stokes find a breakthrough in the first hour of play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The duo kept the likes of Anderson and Stokes at bay initially, but it was Leach who found the first breakthrough for the visitors when he trapped Pujara LBW for 17. Pujara reviewed the decision instantly, but in vain as the ball had hit the pad first.

Rohit and Pujara had come together in the final phase of play on Day 1 after Shubman Gill had been dismissed for 0 by Anderson in the first over. Rohit and Pujara had taken India through to stumps with the score at 24/1 after England had been bowled out for 205. The overnight batsmen put on a partnership of 40 before Leach accounted for Pujara for a fourth time in the series.