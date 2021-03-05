4th Test: Ben Stokes Dismisses Rohit Sharma; India 5 Down

Rohit Sharma fell just short of a well compiled half century when Ben Stokes trapped him LBW after in the afternoon session on Day 2. Rohit, who was dismissed for 49, had steadied the ship for India after the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (17), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (27) in the morning session in Ahmedabad.
India were reduced to 80/4 at the end of the morning session in the fourth Test. Jack Leach, Ben Stokes and James Anderson were the wicket-takers in the morning session for England on Day 2.
Rohit and Pujara started off Day 2 on a cautious note, keen to not let Anderson and Stokes find a breakthrough in the first hour of play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The duo kept the likes of Anderson and Stokes at bay initially, but it was Leach who found the first breakthrough for the visitors when he trapped Pujara LBW for 17. Pujara reviewed the decision instantly, but in vain as the ball had hit the pad first.
Rohit and Pujara had come together in the final phase of play on Day 1 after Shubman Gill had been dismissed for 0 by Anderson in the first over. Rohit and Pujara had taken India through to stumps with the score at 24/1 after England had been bowled out for 205. The overnight batsmen put on a partnership of 40 before Leach accounted for Pujara for a fourth time in the series.
Shortly after Pujara had made the long walk back, Stokes sent Kohli packing for 0 with an effort ball that climbed sharply and caught the outside edge, allowing Ben Foakes to complete the catch. This is the second time in this series that Kohli has been dismissed for a duck, the other instance being in the second Test in Chennai in the first innings, when Moeen Ali went through his gates.
Rahane and Rohit then added 39 runs, with the vice-captain taking on the more aggressive role in the partnership. However, Joe Root brought Anderson back into the attack for a short burst before lunch and he had Rahane caught at second slip by Stokes for 27.
Axar Patel picked four wickets on Day 1 and Mohammed Siraj got the important scalps of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow while R Ashwin finished with 3 wickets as well. Washington Sundar dismissed Ben Stokes.
India lead the four-match Test series 2-1 and are on the cusp of qualifying for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord’s later this year. A defeat for India would mean Australia make it to the final instead.
Published: 05 Mar 2021,10:09 AM IST