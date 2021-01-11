3rd Test: Rishabh Completes Half Century, Rahane Out Second Over

India‘a hopes of drawing the third Test against Australia at the SCG were dealt a big blow when skipper and overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket in the second over of Day 5.

Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were the two batters at the crease at Stumps on Day 4 after India lost openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in the last half hour of play on Sunday.

Aussie skipper Tim Paine handed the ball to spinner Nathan Lyon after Cummins opened the day and he delivered, with Matthew Wade taking the catch at short leg. Rahane out on 4 and an injured Rishabh Pant then joined Pujara out in the middle.