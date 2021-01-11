3rd Test: Rishabh Completes Half Century, Rahane Out Second Over

India‘a hopes of drawing the third Test against Australia at the SCG were dealt a big blow when skipper and overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket in the second over of Day 5.
Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were the two batters at the crease at Stumps on Day 4 after India lost openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in the last half hour of play on Sunday.
Aussie skipper Tim Paine handed the ball to spinner Nathan Lyon after Cummins opened the day and he delivered, with Matthew Wade taking the catch at short leg. Rahane out on 4 and an injured Rishabh Pant then joined Pujara out in the middle.
Pant had injured his elbow while batting in the first innings and did not take the field on Sunday but with India needing more than 300 runs on Day 5 to win the Test, the 23-year-old came out to bat and has looked solid at the crease, scoring his third Test half century.
While Pujara has held up one end of the innings, Pant has been scoring at a brisk pace smashing Nathan Lyon for back-to-back sixes before taking a single to reach his landmark.
His innings though hasn't been without a few reprieves from the Aussies as skipper and wicket-keeper Tim Paine dropped him twice on Monday- while he was batting on 3, and on 56. Both off Nathan Lyon’s bowling.
India started the day at 98/2 having lost the wickets of Sharma (52) and Gill (31), still needing 309 runs with eight wickets in hand.
Earlier, Australia had declared their second innings at 312/6, riding on brilliant half centuries from Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.
Published: 10 Jan 2021,05:20 AM IST