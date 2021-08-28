3rd Test: Ollie Robinson & Co Dismantle Indian Batting; Win by Innings & 76 Runs

Exactly an over later, but against James Anderson, Rahane too lost his wicket as he was caught behind for 10, leaving India in a fair amount of bother. Rishabh Pant was the next to follow for 1 as Craig Overton caught him comfortably at third slip, again with Robinson the bowler.

Mohammed Shami, a half-centurion at Lord’s, played a crisp flick through square leg but could not build on that and was dismissed for 6 after putting on a 15-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja. Shami, who had tonked Moeen Ali for a couple of sixes at Lord’s, was castled by the off-spinner who went through the gap between bat and pad to disturb the woodwork.

Ishant Sharma lasted all of five deliveries as Robinson completed his five-wicket haul.

With Jasprit Bumrah for company, Jadeja decided to attack and a few lusty blows later received a peach of a delivery from Overton. Jadeja, who scored 30, was caught behind by Jos Buttler as India trailed by 76 runs with 1 wicket in hand.

Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah added no runs as India were bowled out for 278 and handed a massive defeat.

England took the game by the scruff of the neck on Day 4 and won by an innings an 76 runs to level the series at 1-1.