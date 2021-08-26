Virat Kohli Should Call Sachin And Ask for Help: Sunil Gavaskar

"[He should] Do what Sachin Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that I am not going to play the cover drive," added Gavaskar.



Kohli fell to his nemesis James Anderson for just seven on the first day of the third Test here at Headingley on Wednesday, edging a delivery well outside the off-stump to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler as he attempted a drive.



This is the seventh time in 23 Tests Anderson has scalped Kohli in Test match cricket. The England pacer has joined Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the bowler to dismiss Kohli the most number of times in the longest format.



The India skipper has aggregated only 69 in four innings of three Tests, failing to get even a half-century. The former India opener and captain, who was the first reach 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, said that Kohli chasing deliveries outside the off-stump is worrying.