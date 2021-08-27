Kabul is Bleeding; Stop Killing, Pleads Rashid Khan

This is the second time Khan appealed to the world and its leaders about the situation in Afghanistan on social media. The star leg-spinner had tweeted on 10 August, requesting the world leaders not to leave his countrymen in chaos.



"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.T housand families displaced. Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace," wrote Khan.



Khan had recently taken Sussex Sharks to the finals day of the T20 Blast after featuring for Trent Rockets in the inaugural The Hundred competition.

Only recently did, former footballers and human rights lawyers help evacuate 75 people including women footballers and their families from Kabul by flight.

Before that in the days after the Taliban take over, Rashid along with other Afghanistan cricketers were calling for peace. Former women's football captain Khalida Popal had also advised female athletes to erase the history of their sporting career in order to keep themselves safe.