3rd T20I: Indian Women beat South Africa by 9 Wickets

After Smriti won the toss and chose to bowl, she opened the bowling with pacer Arundhati Reddy and Rajeshwari. While Arundhati bagged just one wicket, Rajeshwari even bowled a maiden and finished with brilliant figures of 4-1-9-3.

The top scorer for South Africa was their captain Sune Luus, who scored 28 off 25 (3x4s).

In reply, Shafali and Smriti provided a solid start by scoring 96 runs for the opening wicket.

After Shafari got out, Smriti and Harleen Deol (4 not out) saw India through.

Brief scores: South Africa: 112/7 wkts in 20 overs (Sune Luus 28; Gayakwad 3/9) lost to India: 114/1 wkt in 11 overs (Shafali Verma 60, Smriti Mandhana 48 not out) by 9 wickets