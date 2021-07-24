Indian Bowlers Stage Late Fightback But Sri Lanka Clinch Victory in 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka pulled off a consolation victory in the 3rd and final ODI against India at Colombo as the home side chased down a target of 227 with 3 wickets to spare. The three match series ended with a scoreline of 2-1 as India had won the first two matches earlier this week.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Avishka Fernando powered the Dasun Shanaka-led side with half-centuries in the first half of the chase. The opening partnership was broken in the 6th over of the match with Gowtham scalping Minod Bhanuka’s wicket. Fernando and Rajapaksa added 109 runs for the 2nd wicket and laid the foundation for the win. India was sloppy in the field as they dropped multiple catches and that aided Sri Lanka’s batters.

K Gowtham’s catch to dismiss Rajapaksha sparked a change in fortunes for India as Sri Lanka were reduced to 144/2 in 22.6 overs. Chetan Sakariya then picked another wicket as the Dhawan-led side crawled back into the match. Wickets fell at regular intervals as Rahul Chahar spun a web around the Sri Lankan middle-order batters.