2nd Test: BCCI Confirms Injured Pujara Will Not Field on Day 2

Pujara had scored 21 runs off the 58 deliveries he faced on the first day before he was out against Jack Leach. India, on Day Two, added 29 runs to their overnight score of 300/6 before being bowled out for 329. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 161 while Ajinkya Rahane contributed with 67.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained not out on 58 as the Indian innings came to an end in the 96th over.

Pujara had sustained as many as 11 blows on his body during the final innings of the recent Australia tour when India chased down 329 runs in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that match, the 33-year-old had scored valuable 56 runs off the 211 balls he faced as India registered a memorable three-wicket win at the Gabba.