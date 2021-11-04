2021 T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar Impressed by India Batters vs Afghanistan

He said the Indians handled Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan. "Rarely do you see Rashid Khan giving away 35-36 runs in four overs in T20s."



"The way Rohit and Rahul batted was brilliant. The match was a big one for team India and we badly needed that (win)," Tendulkar said in a video analysis posted on his Facebook page. He said the partnership between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya in the last 3.3 overs made all the difference for India.



The batting legend was particularly impressed with the way Rohit Sharma batted against Mohammad Nabi on Wednesday. He said Nabi usually holds the ball across the seam as an outswinger and Rohit did not play across to him.



"The best thing I found about Rohit today is that the way he played the inside-out (shot) to off-spinner Nabi. Rohit's experience helped him in this situation, he did not hit across the line a lot and instead played inside-out, showing the full face of his bat, and he played some good shots so as with KL Rahul, very calm and composed and even played some exquisite shots," Tendulkar said.