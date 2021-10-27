2021 T20 World Cup: Malik-Ali's Late Blitz & Rauf's 4-fer Help Pakistan Beat NZ

But, the match swung when Hafeez lofted his sixth ball to the long-off boundary where he was sensationally caught by a diving Conway in the catch of the tournament so far Pakistan's chances of victory took another substantial blow when Rizwan fell to Sodhi with the target still 66 runs away and with the top four all back in the dugout.



However, Pakistan batsmen didn't give up, with Ali particularly being more aggressive, slamming three sixes in his 27 off just 12 balls. Malik finished with a similarly crucial 27 (20), but it was his partner who hit the winning runs, banging his third six over wide long-on off Trent Boult before rolling a two to a similar area to seal the win in the penultimate over.



Earlier, batting first, New Zealand were off to a slow start. They were 42-1 after the end of powerplay with opener Martin Guptill (17) back in the pavilion.



Another Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell (27) also struggled to score freely and was dismissed by Imad Wasim in the 9th over of the innings. Jimmy Neesham's visit to the middle lasted just two deliveries as Hafeez got rid of him to leave New Zealand 60/3 at the midway point of the innings.