Bhogle, Prasad 'Disappointed' as Waqar Younis Dubs Namaz Before Hindus 'Special'

While the India Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday, 24 October, was way short of action and intensity on the field, the same cannot be said for all the 'off-field' action.

Now, legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis is in the news for his comments on the match, which Pakistan won by 10-wickets.

After a video of Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break of the match had gone viral on social media, Younis, a former Pakistan captain, allegedly said on one of his country's news channels that watching Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan offer namaz "in front of Hindus was very special to him".

This comes just days after Indian bowler Mohammad Shami was brutally trolled for having a bad day on the field against Pakistan on Sunday.

His comments did not go down well with many, including cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle who took to Twitter to say that he was extremely disappointed and did not expect such comments from a player of the stature of Waqar Younis.: