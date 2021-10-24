2021 T20 World Cup: England Start With 6-Wicket Win Over West Indies

Chasing a small target for victory, England looked in a bit of a hurry. They also showed some signs of nervousness and struggle on a slow and turning pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



West Indies also tried their best to delay the inevitable by getting rid of Jason Roy (11), Jonny Bairstow (9), Moeen Ali (3), and Liam Livingstone (1) in quick succession but the total was just too low for Caribbean team to defend. In the end, Jos Buttler (24) and Eoin Morgan (7) remained not out till the end and helped England overhaul the target in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand.



Akeal Hosein (2/24) was the shining star with the ball for West Indies on a very disappointing day for the defending champions.



Earlier, batting first, West Indies had a terrible start as they lost the wickets of Evin Lewis (6) and Lendl Simmons (3) in the first three overs. While Lewis was dismissed by Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali got rid of Simmons.