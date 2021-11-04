Decision Making Can be Affected When Travelling for So Long: Rohit Sharma

“The approach was different. I wish it was in the first two games as well but it didn’t happen. But that can happen when you are on the road for a long time. Decision making sometimes can be a problem and that’s exactly what happened in the first two games," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

He also explained that decision making can be affected if the mind is not fresh due to the burden of expectations.

“The amount of cricket that is being played and amount of cricket we are playing, every time you step onto the field, you have to make the right decision," Rohit said. “You need to ensure that you are fresh in terms of mental aspect. May be that’s the reason why we didn’t take some good decisions. When you play a lot of cricket, these kind of things keep happening. You need to get away from the game and freshen up your mind. “But when you play the World Cup, your full focus should be on the World Cup, you should know what you need to do and what you don’t," he said, putting things in perspective.