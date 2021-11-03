2021 T20 World Cup: India Register First Win; See Off Afghanistan by 66 Runs

Virat Kohli’s India needed a big win after a poor start to the 2021 T20 World Cup, and against Afghanistan, who were second on the points table before the game, they ticked all the boxes, producing a world class performance in Abu Dhabi. India eventually out-batted their opponents posting the highest total of the World Cup up until then with 210/2 before the bowlers ran through the batting with relative ease.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were at their destructive best with the bat while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin bowled brilliantly to dry up the runs, picking 3 wickets between themselves. Along with them, Mohammed Shami chipped in with 3 wickets of his own as India produced an emphatic 66-run win to bring in Diwali.

Rohit Sharma finished with the player of the match award.