Attacking Someone Over Religion is Pathetic: Kohli About Abuse Aimed at Shami

Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli celebrate a wicket.
Image: BCCI
Indian captain Virat Kohli hit at the trolls and so-called fans of the team, making it very clear that communal attacks weren’t acceptable and that the team was very much behind Mohammed Shami.
Speaking ahead of the match against New Zealand, Kohli called the social media trolls spineless. India and New Zealand are both looking for their first points at the men’s 2021 T20 World Cup after losing their opening games against Pakistan.
The 31-year-old Shami was the main target after the 10-wicket defeat in Dubai against Pakistan, even though Kohli acknowledged that his side had been “outplayed".
Shami was subjected to vicious online trolling and abuse on Instagram and Twitter soon after the match between India and Pakistan ended, in which he conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs. Many current and former cricketers condemned the abuse which Shami received on social media.
"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to speak to any person in person," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
"They hide their identity and go after people through social media. Making fun of people and it has become a source of entertainment in today's world which has become so unfortunate and so sad to see.
"This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do. That's how I look at these people. We, as individuals, understand what we do on the field. The strength of character we have is precisely why we are doing what we are on the field and none of these people are even in the vicinity to imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or the spine to do that," he added.
"That is how I see things. All this drama that is created on the outside is purely based on people's frustrations, their lack of self-confidence and lack of compassion. And hence they find it amusing to go after people. We, as a group, understand how we need to stick together. How we need to back individuals and how to focus on strengths," Kohli added.
"They have no understanding of the fact that Mohammed Shami has won India n number of matches...If people can overlook that and his passion for the country, I honestly don't want to waste even 1 min of my life on them. We stand by him 200%. Our brotherhood cannot be shaken."
Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.
However, support poured in from his many fans and celebrities from all walks of life too backed the bowler.
Speaking about facing New Zealand, Kohli played the talk about pressure. He said that how the fans and people outside the dressing room see things is not the way the team works.
"Whether people portray it as India can't afford to lose another game, that's none of our business. We will play sport as we understand exactly how sport goes. How people think on the outside has no value whatsoever inside the group," Kohli said.
"As I said, people don't understand what it takes to do the job on the field. We just carry on doing what we do.
"If a game is off, take the learnings from it and move forward. Not one game is more important than the other. Every game of cricket is as important."