Attacking Someone Over Religion is Pathetic: Kohli About Abuse Aimed at Shami

"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to speak to any person in person," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"They hide their identity and go after people through social media. Making fun of people and it has become a source of entertainment in today's world which has become so unfortunate and so sad to see.

"This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do. That's how I look at these people. We, as individuals, understand what we do on the field. The strength of character we have is precisely why we are doing what we are on the field and none of these people are even in the vicinity to imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or the spine to do that," he added.

"That is how I see things. All this drama that is created on the outside is purely based on people's frustrations, their lack of self-confidence and lack of compassion. And hence they find it amusing to go after people. We, as a group, understand how we need to stick together. How we need to back individuals and how to focus on strengths," Kohli added.

"They have no understanding of the fact that Mohammed Shami has won India n number of matches...If people can overlook that and his passion for the country, I honestly don't want to waste even 1 min of my life on them. We stand by him 200%. Our brotherhood cannot be shaken."

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

However, support poured in from his many fans and celebrities from all walks of life too backed the bowler.