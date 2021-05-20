2021 PSL to be Completed in Abu Dhabi

“The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course," it further said.

The PSL, which started on 20 February, was suspended on 4 March after seven COVID-19 cases had come to light.

"We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event," said PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

"The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course," he further said.