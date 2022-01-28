2021-22 Ranji Trophy to Take Place in Two Phases: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Earlier, the BCCI had been forced to postpone the 2021/22 season of the Ranji Trophy along with Col CK Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women's T20 League indefinitely due to the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, mainly caused by the Omicron variant of the virus.

The Ranji Trophy comprises 38 teams from all over the country and was scheduled to start on January 13 this year until the BCCI postponed it indefinitely on January 4.

The 2020/21 season of the premier first-class competition was cancelled for the first time in the 85-year history of the prestigious tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had tweeted in support of organising the Ranji Trophy, which serves as the pathway for selection to the senior men's Test side and India A team as well.

"The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it, our cricket will be SPINELESS," tweeted Shastri, who represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy.