1st Test: Ravindra and Patel Defy Indian Bowlers, Force Thrilling Draw in Kanpur

Tom Blundell and Rachin Ravindra batted 54 balls together to try and save the match. Captain Ajinkya Rahane brought Ravichandran Ashwin in and immediately created a chance. But Blundell was saved by a sharp turn on an lbw appeal. India took the review but lost it as the ball was going down the leg-side.

In his next over, Ashwin claimed Blundell's wicket in a very unusual fashion. Blundell came out to defend a turning delivery. But the ball hit the rough and rolled over to disturb the bails. Kyle Jamieson had some luck on his side as Cheteshwar Pujara was late to react to his left an' couldn't take the catch off Ashwin. But Jadeja ensured that the let-off on the second new 'all won't be costly as Jamieson was trapped lbw by one spinning past the outer edge to hit the back pad.

Jadeja scalped his fourth wicket of the innings by beating the outer edge of Tim Southee's bat and trapping him lbw in front of off-stump. Southee took the review 'ut couldn't change the decision. Ravindra and Patel were sturdy in defence as India were in a race against time to wrap the innings.

Ashwin 'truck Patel's pad but was given not out as the ball pitched outside leg. India took the review but were unable to change the decision, thereby losing all reviews. Ravindra and Patel survived 52 balls for just 10 runs as New Zealand managed to eke out an escape by the barest of margins.