1st ODI: Prasidh, Krunal Debut, Pant Rested; India Bat First

England have won the toss in the first ODI and have asked India to bat first.

India have handed ODI debuts to Krunal Pandya and young fast bowler Prasidh Krishna ahead of the first ODI against England in Pune. Both are coming off fantastic seasons domestically for their respective state teams.

India have rested RIshabh Pant and KL Rahul will bat lower down the order and take on the keeping gloves as well.