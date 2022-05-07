COVID Cases Rising, Pat Cummins Thanks Indian Front-Line Heroes for Their Work

Australian Test skipper and KKR's strike bowler Pat Cummins has asked the Indians to redouble their efforts to fight Covid-19 as numbers continue to grow at an alarming rate in the country.

Cummins, who is UNICEF's Australia ambassador, has been at the forefront of spreading the message about the pandemic and has often called upon Covid-19 front-line warriors to do everything possible to stop the spread of the disease in the country.

In fact, he was among the first cricketers in the IPL to recognize the gravity of the situation in India when the country was in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic last year.

He reminded the Indians of their duty once again on Friday when he tweeted an image of from last year of packed respirators waiting to be distributed, and wrote, "Like everyone, 12 months ago I was taken aback by the dire circumstances being faced by many in my second home, India, due to the impacts from Covid 19 - especially the critical shortages of oxygen available to patients suffering.