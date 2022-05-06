India Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Cases With 3,545 Fresh Infections and 27 Deaths

India recorded another uptick in COVID-19 cases on Friday, 6 May, with 3,545 infections in the last 24 hours – an increase by 8.2 percent compared to the previous day's figures. The total cases rose to 4,30,94,938 in the country with Friday's additions.

The country also reported 27 deaths due to the virus, with the death toll reaching 5,24,002.

With a daily positivity rate of 1.07 percent, the active cases in the country stood at 19,688. The Health Ministry also reported a weekly positivity rate of 0.70 percent.

Also, 3,549 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,51,248.