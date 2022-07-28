Commonwealth Games 2022: Mohammed Anas Included in Men’s 4x400m Relay Team

National record holder quarter-miler Mohammed Anas Yahiya has been included in India's 4x400m relay team for the Commonwealth Games in place of an injured athlete, the national federation said on Wednesday.

Anas, who was not named in the initial squad of 37 announced last month by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), replaced Rajesh Ramesh in the relay team for the Games which begin on Thursday.

"In the 4x400m men's relay team, we have replaced Rajesh Ramesh, who has a minor injury and could not perform as expected at the World Championships with Mohammed Anas," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said in a release.