Rich Rewards and ‘Easy’ Escape? Doping Cloud Returns To Haunt India Athletics

India's National Dope Testing Laboratory, in fact, lost its accreditation in August 2019. Eventually, NDTL regained its status only in December 2021. It is the clearest indicator of the gaps that persist both in practice as well as in the pursuit of offenders.

In a clearly worsening trend, India has been a consistent top ten offender since 2013. Over the years, a long list of named offenders spilt over from weightlifting, swimming, discus throw, javelin throw, and wrestling. Russia suffered the ignominy of being unable to field its national team at the Tokyo Olympics, after failing to comply with anti-doping regulations.

But, Why Dope?

There could be many factors influencing the slide for Indian athletes. Over the past two decades, governments at the state and national level have started to shower lucrative rewards for winning medals in internationally significant events. Athletes are also offered jobs in the public sector for successful performances at the nationals or in multilateral events abroad.

Our dalliances with foreign coaches could also be a factor. Some of them could be from regions where PEDs are considered a sophisticated intervention for success in sport. In January, the Sports Authority of India appointed six foreign coaches to support the Indian team’s preparations for the Paris Olympics in 2024.