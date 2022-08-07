CWG 2022: Historic Gold and Silver for India in Triple Jump at Birmingham

It was a dominant show by Indian jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker as they bagged a historic gold and silver respectively in the men’s triple jump final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

It was a toe-to-toe battle between the two Kerala jumpers, with the 25-year-old Eldhose eventually emerging on top following an impressive 17.03m jump in his third attempt to walk away with the gold.

Aboobacker finished close behind with a 17.02m leap in his fifth attempt to take the silver medal.