CWG 2022: Samoan Lifter’s Gesture Towards Jeremy on the Podium Wins Hearts

As they were standing on the podium during the medal ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games men's 55kg weightlifting, Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, the silver medallist, leaned across, took off a red coloured flower wreath/necklace from his neck and placed it on India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

"It is a Samoan magic necklace, which we use for good luck and friendship. Jeremy is my friend and I thought to put in across his neck to wish him luck," the Samoan weightlifter said later as the participants left the venue, with broad smiles on their faces and medals across their necks.