After Missing Olympics Cut, Golfer Chikkarangappa to Caddie for Anirban Lahiri

He may not have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but S Chikkarangappa will still be there in Japan -- not as a player but as caddie for top Indian player Anirban Lahiri.

Lahiri, who is set for his second Olympics at Tokyo, has picked Chikka to provide him with a close look at the competition by asking him to be his caddie.

"It's a win-win situation for both. When Anirban offered me this opportunity to be his caddie, I accepted instantly. I am really glad that Anirban is giving me this experience. I will get to see an Olympics live in person. The younger generation has so much to learn. Yes, I won't be there as a player but this experience will be something different," Chikka was quoted as saying by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday.