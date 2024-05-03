Chess: Gukesh Takes a Giant Leap in World Ranking & Ratings

On his part, Erigaisi gained five points, as per the rating list issued by the FIDE.

Perhaps this is also for the time in the FIDE list, two Indians figure in the top ten chess clubs in the world.

According to FIDE, two Indian Woman Grandmasters (WGM), Priyanka Nutakki (rating 2,357) and P.V. Nandhidhaa (2,359) gained 83 and 81 points last month in different rating tournaments while GM R.Vaishali gained 14 points at the Women’s Candidates Tournament.